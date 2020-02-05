Toyota Material Handling Europe announces new president

Ernesto Domínguez has been appointed president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

His appointment follows the decision by Matthias Fischer to leave Toyota Material Handling Europe. During Matthias’ eight years as president & CEO, Toyota has grown its sales by 53%. Fischer will formally step down March 31 but has in practice already left his operative duties. Terry Unnai, chairman of Toyota Material Handling Europe, is from February 4th interim president & CEO, handling administrative duties only.

“Ernesto Domínguez has proven his ability as a leader in a new context, his strong support for our sharpened strategy and decisiveness to reach set goals. We very much look forward having him leading the way towards our future,” said Unnai.

Ernesto Domínguez: a career

Domínguez’s career started with Brilen, a Spanish synthetic fibre and PET bottles producer, followed by a shorter session as lieutenant in the Spanish army. As financial director and later managing director for German-owned Eisenmann Española SA, Ernesto entered the business areas of ogistics solutions, automated systems and AGVs. In the year 2000 he was appointed managing director of BT España, later becoming Toyota Material Handling España SA.

2020 – Present: President and CEO, Toyota Material Handling Europe, member of the board, Toyota Material Handling Europe

2016 – 2020: Managing Director, Toyota Material Handling France

2007 – 2015: Managing Director, Toyota Material Handling Spain

2000 – 2007: Managing Director, BT España

1996 – 2000: Managing Director, Eisenmann Española

1992 – 1996: Financial Director, Eisenmann Española

1991: Lieutenant Spanish Army

1989– 1999: Assistant to Managing Director, Brilen