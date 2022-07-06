Daikin completes acquisition of Duplomatic MS Spa

Daikin Industries, Ltd. has obtained all shares of Duplomatic MS Spa, and it has completed its acquisition. Through this transaction, Daikin will have an extensive product lineup, robust engineering capabilities for hydraulic systems and a strong business foundation in Europe. Together with Daikin hybrid system technologies, the aim is to offer to the market high tech solutions to reduce environmental load.

Backed by 70 years of technology innovation and industry expertise, Duplomatic is known for its advanced engineering and a world-class operation with its multiple brands and worldwide manufacturing facilities.

Following the transaction Roberto Maddalon, in Duplomatic since 1996, will continue to lead as CEO the business going forward.

“The integration with Daikin will enable to accelerate the development and the deployment of new technologies and this will enhance our product portfolio and offer of sustainable solutions to our customers,” said Maddalon.

Yuya Kimura, newly assigned Vice President of Duplomatic from Daikin, added, “We have known Roberto for a long time and have closely tracked Duplomatic’s outstanding growth over the past several years. Roberto is an energetic and passionate entrepreneur who cares deeply about the employees and customers and has made huge contribution to the evolution of the industry. Daikin fully admires Duplomatic’s committed and passionate team members, and strongly believes that this integration should further accelerate the growth by delivering new values and experiences to both our existing business partners and potential customers worldwide.”

Duplomatic and Daikin have already kicked off the integration process, while celebrating the beginning of this new endeavour.