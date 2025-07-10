Hyster launches new lithium-ion battery powered pallet stacker

Hyster has introduced the SC1.2 pallet stacker, a lithium-ion battery powered compact pallet stacker, ideal for moving everyday loads on open pallets in stock rooms or general manufacturing sites.

“In general manufacturing, even simple pallet moves can be part of operations,” says Martina Zolezzi, regional product manager for Hyster. “Built with robust components, matched with a high-strength frame and mast, this pallet stacker withstands wear and tear, offering durability. With a lithium-ion battery on board, it also helps deliver consistent performance and uptime.”

The lithium-ion battery is a key feature of the new stacker, which has a lifting capacity up to 1200kg. The electric stacker supports opportunity charging, helping support productivity while keeping costs under control.

In a demanding manufacturing setting, for example, the vehicle battery charging strategy can be crucial to optimising uptime and efficiency. The 60Ah lithium-ion battery can achieve full charge in just four hours, providing up to 2.5 hours of run time in some applications.

Alternatively, it can be opportunity charged to fit around particular operation needs. A battery indicator and recharging alerts make planning the charging strategy easier so demanding manufacturing settings can keep downtime to a minimum. The Hyster SC1.2 stacker also features an onboard charger, which enables the truck to be plugged in and charged, anywhere, at any time, further supporting uptime and efficiency.

“Operational productivity is not down to speed alone. Accuracy also plays an important role,” adds Zolezzi. “The proportional lifting feature on the SC1.2 stacker enables operators to work accurately, while also reducing noise, and truck wear and tear.”

Operators can also work confidently and comfortably thanks to the stable design, which includes a high-strength frame, durable mast design and a battery which is fixed at the bottom of the frame. An adjustable balance wheel also contributes to stability as well as manoeuvrability.