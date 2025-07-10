Jungheinrich EFG 425 wins IFOY Award

The Jungheinrich EFG 425 electric counterbalanced truck has been received the IFOY Award 2025 in the ‘Counter Balanced Truck of the Year’ category. The award ceremony took place on 3 July at Phoenix des Lumières in Dortmund, Germany.

The IFOY jury prize for the EFG 425 particularly recognises the powerful two-motor drive, the high handling capacity of up to 389 pallets per shift and the excellent all-round visibility provided by the glass roof and slim mast design.

The EFG 425 is part of Jungheinrich’s 4-series and was developed for demanding indoor and outdoor applications. The truck has two maintenance-free three-phase drive motors on the front axle and an innovative synchronous reluctance motor for the lift drive.

The EFG 425 offers drivers plenty of space and more foot room. Ergonomic controls, reduced vibration levels and the innovative ‘floating cab’ storage system noticeably improve working conditions. The low mast height, the standard glass roof and the optimised layout of controls and displays provide an almost unrestricted view of the load and surroundings.

The EFG 425 is designed for use with heavy attachments. The new heavy-duty hydraulic block and a 33% increase in oil flow ensure precise and powerful operation even under full load. The combination of compactness, high manoeuvrability and sensitive controls means that the vehicle remains easy to control at all times, even in confined spaces.