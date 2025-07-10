New Holland Construction launches new W100D compact wheel loader

New Holland Construction’s new W100D compact wheel loader marks the next generation of the brand’s compact wheel loaders with a fully redesigned cab built for a variety of jobsites.

“The W100D is all about giving the operator a better experience, from the layout of the cab to the responsiveness of the controls,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “We’ve built this wheel loader to perform in the real-world, where comfort, visibility and intuitive design make a difference day in and day out.”

The W100D’s new cab design features a roomier layout and improved sightlines via the redesigned front windshield, which provides clear views to both the bucket edges and tire alignment for more precise operating.

Inside, operators will find a standard heated air-ride seat, Bluetooth, FM and AM radio capabilities, HVAC system and high-visibility LED lighting. A new in-cab LED monitor and standard rearview camera offer access to real-time machine data and elevated awareness on the jobsite.

One of the new cab’s standout features is the seat-mounted joystick, part of a true pilot control system. Unlike fixed joystick configurations, this system moves in sync with the operator’s seat, delivering better control and stability, especially in environments where there is uneven ground.

The W100D compact wheel loader is powered by a Stage V certified FPT Industrial engine, delivering performance with the added benefits of fuel-saving features like eco mode and auto idle.

Ride control and creep mode comes standard, and high-flow hydraulics options are available for applications that require more specialised performance.

New Holland Construction designed the new compact wheel loaders with jobsite flexibility in mind, featuring a standard JRB-compatible coupler and an optional ISO-compatible coupler to accommodate a wide range of attachments. Operators can choose between the standard 1.9-cubic-yard bucket or a high-capacity 2.2-cubic-yard light material bucket for a wide variety of lifting, loading and scooping tasks.

Compatible attachments for the W100D include grapples, snow throwers, snow pushers and a full range of buckets.

Maintenance is also made simpler on this machine with three wide-opening service panels offer unobstructed access for efficient maintenance of the engine and other critical service components. A five-year telematics subscription also comes standard with purchase.

Images courtesy of New Holland Construction