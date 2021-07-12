Caterpillar unveils Next Generation material handlers with biodiesel capability

Caterpillar has announced the launch of three new material handlers – the Cat MH3022 and MH3024 – for Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the largest MH3040 for Europe.

The smaller machines offer up to 10% lower fuel usage than previous models without sacrificing machine performance, and their EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final Cat C4.4 engine is capable of operating on up to B20 biodiesel. Meanwhile, the larger MH3050 can claim 25% lower fuel consumption than its predecessor, the M325D L MH, while also running on a Stage V engine – the Cat C7.1 – with biodiesel capability.

Part of the reason for the efficiency gains on the machines is a choice between Power and Eco power modes, to fine-tunes power requirements to the task at hand. Furthermore, advanced electrohydraulic systems optimize the balance of power and efficiency, improving cycle times to handle more material in the same amount of time, improving profit potential.

A 12% wider, stabilized footprint increases the Cat MH3022’s operating stability for improved performance when lifting at extended reach. The MH3024 offers up to 7% greater swing torque to move more material faster. Heavy lift mode for both models boosts lifting capacities to more efficiently handle heavy loads. Allowing the boom to freely travel up and down without using pump flow, the standard SmartBoom allows the operator to focus on grapple control and have a smoother cycle.

A range of attachments and new reach options are available for varied applications to increase operating flexibility of the material handlers. Increasing their versatility, the two smaller machines can be equipped ex-factory with a 15-kW generator (the MH3040, can take a 20 kW generator) with wiring to stick nose helps to efficiently power magnet attachments for handling fine ferrous material.

Designed for safe operation

Large tempered glass windows with small pillars on the reengineered cab design enhance all-around visibility and operating safety. Standard right-side and rearview cameras, upgradable to 360-degree vision, display video feed on the large in-cab touchscreen monitor to further enhance work area visibility. Thicker, high-impact and impact-resistant windshields and roof windows meet EN356, P8B and P5A standards.

A ground-level shutoff switch stops all fuel to the engine and shuts down the machine. Preventing reverse oil flow in the event of an unexpected loss of hydraulic pressure, standard boom and stick lowering check valves keep the front linkage securely in place. All daily maintenance points are quickly accessed from ground level, while a new service platform with steps provides easy, safe and quick access to the upper service area.

Reimagined comfort

Offering a choice between Deluxe and Premium designs, the new Next Generation cab features a joystick steering option, eliminating the steering column to significantly improve forward visibility, legroom and ease of cab entry. Further facilitating cab entry and exit, the left-hand console tilts up. All controls are conveniently positioned in front of and within easy reach of the operator to avoid unnecessary movements.

A larger, 254-mm (10-in) high-resolution touchscreen monitor with jog-dial offers easy navigation of the intuitive operator controls. Different machine operators can store their specific joystick and preferred power mode settings, and the machine automatically recalls the settings based on the Operator ID. Both models offer a maximum cab height of 5 750 mm (18-ft 10-in) to improve loading and material handling visibility.

Now standard technologies on the material handlers elevate operating protection. New cab avoidance helps the operator by preventing contact between the attachment and cab. By requiring a PIN code to start the engine, the new Operator ID inhibits the machine from unauthorised operation.

Superior serviceability

Standard Product Link captures critical operating data such as location, hours, fuel usage, productivity, idle time, maintenance alerts and fault codes, which can be remotely accessed and tracked to boost fleet management efficiency.

Lasting 50% longer than previous designs, the new hydraulic oil filter improves filtration and increases change intervals to 3,000 operating hours. New anti-drain valves keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement. All fuel filters feature a coordinated 1,000-operating-hour change interval, and the new air intake filter with precleaner lasts up to 1,000 hours to reduce maintenance requirements.

Operators conveniently track filter life and maintenance intervals on the in-cab high-resolution monitor. Eliminating the need for operator interaction, the high-efficiency cooling fan features a standard automatic reverse function to keep the cores clean, maximizing machine uptime. An optional vibrating cooling screen activates during reverse fan operation to further improve dust and debris removal.

New Remote Flash works around the production schedule to conveniently assure the machine is operating with the most current version of on-board software, so it delivers high performance, maximum efficiency and minimum downtime.