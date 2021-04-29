Manitou Group sets Q1 record

Manitou Group has set its all-time record for order intake, which reached €815 million in Q1. As a consequence of this recovery, its order backlog jumped to €1,344 million, an unprecedented high level.

From an operational point of view, the company is organising the adaptation of its production line speeds, taking into account the time required to accelerate the entire supply chain and the need to recruit and train additional manpower. The situation is made more complex by tensions over the availability of certain components.

“Activity in the first quarter confirms and expands the rebound that we have seen at the end of 2020,” said Michel Denis, president and CEO. “All markets and sectors of activity have experienced extremely sustained growth.

The overall context has created an inflationary trend in raw materials and specific components, which has led to Manitou pass on these increases immediately to its tariffs. Given the depth of its order book, these rises of prices will only have their first effects at the end of the year.

“We remain fully focused on the upturn,” said Denis. “Our acceleration is still limited by an ecosystem that cannot take off any faster. We are confirming our business and earnings expectations for the year, while remaining very vigilant about the delays that could result from the lack of availability of some components or a further deterioration in the health situation.”

Revenues by division in millions of euros 3 months at end of March 2020 2021 Var % Product Division 347 388 12% S&S Division 74 83 12% Total 421 471 12%