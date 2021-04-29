Metso Outotec introduces new Lokotrack e-Power range

In response to growing demand for more sustainable crushing and screening equipment, Metso Outotec have introduced the Lokotrack e-Power range, bringing together their diesel-electric Lokotrack mobile crushing and screening units into one distinctive offering. The range includes 15 crushers and six screens, making it the broadest portfolio of hybrid mobile crushing and screening equipment on the market.

“We introduced the first Lokotrack E-models 35 years ago, so we are one of the pioneers in this field,” said Kimmo Anttila, vice-president of Lokotrack solutions at Metso Outotec. “During the past couple of years, the demand for hybrid solutions has really taken off as environmental regulations have become increasingly stringent in more countries. In fact, sales of Lokotrack E-models have doubled in five years and we expect this trend to accelerate.”

The Lokotrack e-Power range is an important factor in realizing the goals of Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive initiative, through which the company is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Thanks to development actions to reduce fuel consumption, annual CO2 emissions of Lokotrack equipment are 20,000 tonnes lower today compared with the situation before 2010.

“Lokotrack design principles are simple,” said Mr Anttila. “To optimise the operating costs, capacity and end-product quality of the customer application, we give consideration to the total fuel consumption, including the engine and driveline technologies, but also to other factors, such as the unit transportation weight and the engine stand-by function.

“Additionally, we have reduced the hydraulic oil and lubricant volumes by more than half to further ease the environmental burden. Based on our data, a Lokotrack unit uses up to 80% less oil compared with our previous models and many other brands on the market. Naturally, the hybrid driveline reduces the need for oils and lubricants even further.”