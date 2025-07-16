Purem by Eberspaecher develops modular exhaust air system for fuel cells

Hydrogen-based fuel cell systems are finding their way into a wide range of applications as part of the decarbonisation of industry and mobility.

Purem by Eberspaecher offers a customised exhaust air system that guarantees effective water management and compliance with applicable noise emission legislations.

Hydrogen-based fuel cell systems feature high energy density and emission-free operation.

In comparison to other fuels, the hydrogen used is easier to store, allowing more energy to be released, even in compact spaces.

Fuel cells are therefore especially suitable for long-distance trucks that cover several hundred to thousands of miles with heavy loads, as well as for stationary applications.

Electrical energy is released through the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. Water vapor is produced as a by-product and must be removed. The exhaust air system from Purem by Eberspaecher has been developed using expertise in exhaust technology and addresses precisely this issue.

The exhaust air system consists of several individual components that can be combined to form a complete system that matches the user’s requirements.

To protect the compressor unit and ensure efficient operation of the fuel cell stack, the condensate produced must be separated from the anode and cathode paths. This is either eliminated or recycled for later use.

The specially developed water separators from Purem by Eberspaecher are designed for high mass flows by ensuring low back pressure and high separation efficiency. They ensure efficient water management and thus optimised operation of the fuel cell system.

To reduce noise emissions and meet customer requirements, Purem by Eberspaecher develops special silencers for fuel cell systems. Based on expertise from exhaust technology, these are designed for use in intake and exhaust air systems of fuel cell vehicles and are resistant to high air humidity and water condensate.

The exhaust air system is designed for a wide range of applications for fuel cell systems with a broad performance spectrum. Depending on the customer request and available installation space, the individual components are combined and designed as a complete system.

A reduction in noise emissions has been confirmed thanks to a simulation phase carried out over several months in collaboration with development service provider AVL. Silencers from Purem by Eberspaecher were installed in a demo truck and delivered impressive results during testing. On this basis, further trials are being planned for the test track.

Image courtesy of Purem by Eberspaecher