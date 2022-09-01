Delta-Q showcases new charging solution at iVT Expo USA

Delta-Q Technologies, a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, is presenting and showcasing its charging solutions at iVT Expo USA this week in Chicago. Delta-Q will exhibit onsite with its parent company, Zapi Group, a global leader in electrification.

The companies are co-exhibiting Delta-Q’s new XV3300 Battery Charging System. Built for light electric on-road vehicles and non-road mobile machines, the XV3300 can optimally charge any nominal 48-, 80-, or 96-volt battery pack of any chemistry. Its unique three-in-one design combines a high-performance 3.3kW charger, a 500W DC-DC converter, and an EV charging station interface in a highly compact package, making it an ideal solution for vehicle electrification.

Mourad Chergui, Delta-Q’s senior product manager, is also a speaker at the event and will present on the benefits of 72V to 120V intermediary voltage powertrains and safety guidelines when handling powertrain components. His presentation, The Impact of Electric Powertrain Voltage Levels, will provide iVT Expo USA attendees with an understanding of the effects of electrical shocks on humans and the precautions necessary for prevention. The presentation will take place today at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

“Delta-Q always seeks out valuable opportunities to participate, connect and learn from individuals in the electric and hybrid industrial vehicles industry,” said Chergui. “We are thrilled to be presenting and co-exhibiting with the ZAPI GROUP at this year’s iVT Expo USA. We understand there’s a growing need to raise awareness of the safeguards needed to prevent dangerous electrical shocks. I’m eager to discuss the preventive steps and actions the industry can take to keep workers safe.”