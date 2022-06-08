Sany to showcase new machines at Hillhead

Sany will be exhibiting for the first time at Hillhead, which is taking place 21-23rd of this month in Buxton, the UK. With its new SY155W wheeled excavator making it UK debut.

This 16-tonne wheeled excavator has been in Europe for two years but has been upgraded with rear stabilizers and a front dozer blade to suit the UK market. The machine will also feature state-of-the-art hydraulics with hammer, low flow, and rotate lines, with proportional controls as standard.

Joining the SY155W on the Sany stand will be the recently launched SY390H, which was unveiled to the UK market at ScotPlant earlier this year. With world-renowned components such as a Cummins L9 Stage V engine and Kawasaki pumps, the 40-tonne SY390H tracked excavator is said to provide plenty of power offer fuel savings of up to 42% over the outgoing SY365C model.

Other machines on show will include the SY215C, the hugely popular SY80U, and the SY26U and SY18C from Sany’s range of mini-excavators.

At the larger end of the scale, the SANY SY500H crawler excavator will be working in the Quarry Face demonstration area throughout the three days. This 50-tonne Stage V machine with its powerful transmission and smart hydraulics is the largest excavator in the SANY UK range and has been designed for maximum productivity in the harshest of conditions.

All Sany excavators come with the company’s industry-leading five-year warranty as standard, giving customers peace of mind when it comes to the quality and cost of ownership. Perhaps most importantly, the full range is available ex-stock or with very short lead times.

Visitors to the Sany stand will have the opportunity to meet the team from the UK and Ireland along with representatives from across the company’s nationwide dealer network. Experts will be on hand to offer advice on product, service, and finance support solutions.

Business development director Leigh Harris commented: ‘Hillhead will be another first for Sany UK & Ireland this year and the team are really excited to meet with new and existing customers during the show. The quarry provides a spectacular backdrop and we have a great range of SANY excavators on display as well as in the demonstration area. It’s going to be a great show!’