EIMA International expo opens in Italy with 1,350 exhibitors

The 44th edition of EIMA International, the world exhibition of machinery, equipment and components for agriculture and landscaping, opened today (19 October) in Bologna, Italy, and is to run until 23 October, with figures already looking impressive.

The event, the first international event in the sector after the suspension of trade shows activities imposed by the health emergency, will be attended by 1,350 exhibiting companies, 350 of which are foreign, representing over 40 countries and displaying more than 40 thousand models in the 14 specialised sectors and 5 theme shows (“Components”, “Green”, “Energy”, “Digital” and “Hydrotech”) in which the event is divided.

During the presentation press conference held yesterday in Bologna, Simona Rapastella, General Manager of FederUnacoma, the Italian federation of manufacturers that organises the event, commented: “The number of exhibitors is very positive if we consider that, due to force majeure connected to Covid restrictions, companies from some important countries are missing, such as China or India, which were present with more than 300 industries at the last edition and which should return, together with manufacturers from other countries, in the next edition in November 2022”.

Apart from the limitations still in force for some areas, EIMA 2021 confirms its international character. During the five days of the exhibition, in addition to agricultural entrepreneurs and mechanization technicians, businesspeople from all over the world are expected at the Exhibition, including official delegates selected by the ICE offices (about 300 representing 60 countries), interested in negotiating the purchase of machinery that responds to the specific needs of the various farming and business models.

A wide range of categories, new products and absolute previews are the traditional strong points of the event. The Technical Innovation Competition has been confirmed, which rewards the innovative solutions designed by manufacturers for all types of agricultural work (on display in the Quadriportico area). There will also be the finalist models of the Tractor of the Year, which for the first time will be able to parade in an open-air arena, where machines for bioenergy chains can also be seen.

“As well as being a great promotional and commercial showcase, EIMA has always been a great ‘relations machine’,” said Rapastella. “This is a fact of strategic importance, because the agricultural machinery industry is part of a complex system, in which close interactions are necessary between the agricultural world, the industrial world, research activities, environmental issues, and political and administrative guidance and coordination activities”.

“The Bologna exhibition,” concluded Rapastella, “is recognised as the forum that connects all these players, the place where agro-industrial supply chains are increasingly closely connected and where the future of agriculture is planned”.

The 2021 edition of EIMA International is indeed one of the most interesting from a political perspective. The Government will be present through the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano; and the chairmen of the Agriculture Commission of the Chamber and Senate, together with delegations of the members of these commissions, will also be visiting the exhibition for a discussion on the best policies for the sector. The President of the Emilia Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, the Mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore, the ICE Board Member Daniele Vaccarino and all the councillors for agriculture of the Italian regions will also be present at EIMA, along with a large delegation of MEPs.

A much awaited moment, for its political but also cultural content, is the Conference that Paolo De Castro will hold at EIMA on the inspiring principles and challenges of the Community Agricultural Policy, in streaming connection with all agricultural organizations and the agro-food chain, as well as with national and Community institutions.