Doosan to unveil new products in Vegas

Doosan Infracore will showcase the company’s new DX225MH-5 material handler and its DL320-7 wheel loader at the 2022 Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Convention from 21-24 March 2022 in Las Vegas. The Doosan equipment will be on display in booth A7 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

New Doosan material handler

The new DX225MH-5 25 tonne crawler model extends the Doosan material handler range for use in the solid waste, recycling, demolition and forestry industries. The DX225MH-5 material handler is based on Doosan’s successful DX225LC-5 22 tonne excavator – the crawler type undercarriage is particularly suited for work in difficult ground conditions.

The DX225MH-5 is built for rugged work with, typically, additional guarding, a 2.5 m elevating cab, a 6.5 m straight boom and a 4.5 m droop nose arm, a counterweight and grapple-ready hydraulics. The maximum pin height in the DX225MH-5 is 11.7 m, the maximum operating reach is 10.6 m and the maximum working depth is 5.2 m.

The DX225MH-5 has two arm cylinders for extra balance and more stability and lesser movement when using attachments such as grapples. As a result, the DX225MH-5 is ideally suited for a wide range of tough material sorting and handling applications such as those in the scrap metal and other solid waste and recycling industries, as well as logging.

“Our customers can activate the material handler’s Smart Power Control feature to enhance machine efficiency while maintaining productivity,” says Aaron Kleingartner, product and dealer manager for Doosan Infracore North America. “This is achieved through variable speed control and pump torque control, automatically adjusting RPMs to match the operator’s lifting needs.”

Doosan DX225MH-5 material handler customers can pair the machine with a grapple attachment or a magnet and generator set. The latter is an ideal solution for customers who regularly handle ferrous metal. Two-way and rotate auxiliary hydraulics come standard on the machine for optimal use of rotating grapples.

New wheel loader

The Doosan DL320-7 model is part of the DL-7 Series of next generation wheel loaders, the first of which were launched at the end of 2020. The DL320-7 has an operating weight of 19,493 kg and a 7% larger capacity bucket than its predecessor.

These updates allow an operator to move more material every hour. Doosan will also display a new wheel loader guarding package that will be available as a factory-installed option for select wheel loader models. The package is intended to provide additional uptime protection for Doosan wheel loader owners.

“We are excited to be back in person at ISRI 2022 in Las Vegas,” says Kleingartner. “This is an important event for the recycling industry, and we are proud to be exhibiting the DX225MH-5 material handler and one of our new DL-7 Series wheel loaders.”