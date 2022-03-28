Bobcat to showcase new vehicles at LAMMA

Visitors to the UK’s LAMMA show on 4-5 May will be able to see Bobcat’s new generation R-Series agricultural telehandlers as well as its new light compaction machinery.

Bobcat will be showing two new R-Series telehandlers for the first time at LAMMA – the top-of-the-range TL43.80HF and the compact TL30.60 telehandler, both in Agri 4 Star specification.

Also debuting at LAMMA will be the new range of light compaction products from Bobcat. Altogether, the Bobcat light compaction range comprises seven different product families and 37 models, from vibratory rammers weighing 29 kg up to 2.6 tonne tandem rollers.

Expand range

The new R-Series telehandlers and light compaction products are part of Bobcat’s revolutionary ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining innovative product development and diversification with more intelligent, more connected technologies and services that reshape how work gets done on the farm.

“As the UK’s leading farm machinery show, LAMMA is the perfect platform to give farmers their first close look at our ground-breaking Next is Now products, including the new R-Series telehandlers and the light compaction range,” says John Christofides, regional sales director for Bobcat EMEA. ” With Next is Now, Bobcat is empowering people to work more efficiently with an enhanced and much wider choice of products to increase opportunities for our customers.”

New agricultural telehandlers

On standard 24 inch tyres, the TL43.80HF offers a maximum lift capacity of 4.3 tonne, a maximum lift height of 7.5 m and a maximum forward reach of 4.0 m. The TL30.60 has a maximum lift capacity of 3.0 tonne, a maximum lift height of 5.9 m and a maximum forward reach of 3.0 m.

Including these models, Bobcat’s R-Series agricultural telehandler range provides a choice of seven models with Stage V engines, covering maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.3 tonne with lifting heights from 6 to 8 m and comprises the following:

Compact models – TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70

Large models – TL35.70, TL34.65HF, TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF

Premium workspace and operator experience

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers offer a premium workspace with a new cab design. The new high quality, contemporary interior of the cab features stand-out R-Series branding, colours and textures that clearly reflect Bobcat’s DNA. In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility, whilst control switches are colour grouped depending on their functions.

A new Grammer Maximo Dynamic air suspension seat with heating, featuring a suspended armrest with joystick provides an outstanding ride and high operating comfort. The new Bobcat multifunctional joystick enables faster operations. The FNR button located at the back of the joystick is easily controlled using the index finger, allowing the operator to use their thumb to actuate the usual boom and auxiliary functions and new smart functions such as the Auto Grab, the bucket shaking feature, the boom float and the speed shifting system.