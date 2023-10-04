AGRITECHNICA: Continental to display intelligent technologies for sustainable agriculture

Under the slogan ‘Our Smart Farming. For your harvest of tomorrow’, the technology company Continental will present its competences and forward-looking product solutions for the agricultural industry at this year’s Agritechnica.

These include products and solutions such as AI-based systems, autonomous mobile robot solutions, sensors and tire technologies that ensure greater sustainability, safety and efficiency on the farm, in the greenhouse and on the field. With its smart farming solutions, Continental will enable productivity boosts in agriculture.

Highlights during the trade show will be the new herbicide-free Weed Control System, a greenhouse robotic solution, the new cleat design for raptor draper belts, the Lite version of the ContiConnect – a digital tire monitoring system –, the ProViu 360 surround view system and the NightViu Working Lights. The world’s leading trade show for agricultural technology will take place from November 12 to 18, 2023 in Hanover, Germany. Continental will be present at hall 20, booth A19.

“Smart farming is only possible on the basis of a high degree of digitalization,” says Mario Branco, head of off-highway at Continental. “We are convinced that in this decade we will see digitalization in all regions of the world, as well as a leap towards seamless digital processes, automation of mobile machines and sustainability. These developments will only be possible if the agriculture industry finds a way to integrate technology that is already applied in other industries. Continental is in a unique position to support this evolution.”

Weed control system

Continental is once again bringing innovation to farming with its new Weed Control System. This sustainable solution detects and eliminates weeds organically, with high precision. The system is based on optical sensor technology, supported by automotive grade software and artificial intelligence (AI), which helps to detect weeds accurately and eradicate them with boiling water.

The Weed Control System was designed and engineered by Continental Engineering Services (CES), which specializes in providing development services for technology companies across multiple industries. Continental and partners are now further validating and developing the system with an aim to industrialize the smart farming solution.

Robotics: modular concept for a variety of implements

Mobile robots are entering the agricultural industry. At Agritechnica, Continental will present a greenhouse robotic solution. The solution is based on a modular concept consisting of an autonomous robot platform as the carrier for various implements to fulfill tasks like treatment with ultraviolet light (UVC), selective harvesting, or scouting activities.

With the modular and multiple compatible approach, the autonomous platform can be used with different implements to optimize the overall usage of resources and support autonomous 24/7 operation. Continental is working together with Octiva to bring the solution to the market by the end of 2024. In this cooperation, Octiva assumes the role of application partner for the robot platform and focuses on the development and deployment of market-specific applications.

Driving efficient field cultivation

With its draper belts, Continental will showcase a solution that withstands the impact forces of common debris. This is important for preventing unplanned down-time and replacement costs for the operator. Raptor draper belts with Continental´s patented new Edge Defender cleat design are not only able to meet this need, they also increase yield and boost uptime with product flow control technology.

Raptor Edge Defender, with its unique design empowers optimal resource use by reducing the total cost of ownership of equipment, improving productivity, and increasing the bottom line of operation for harvesters worldwide.

Optimising farmers’ TCO

Additionally, Continental will present the highlights of its agricultural tire product lines. When developing its agricultural tires, Continental pays special attention to soil protection, fuel savings, cut-/ damage resistance and durability which leads to optimized total cost of ownership. Visitors can experience the VF TractorMaster and the VF TractorMaster Hybrid with its unique tread design.

The VF TractorMaster Hybrid also has a sensor inside for digital tire monitoring with ContiConnect. Continental is now offering a Lite version of ContiConnect which will give a glimpse into the benefits of connected tire technology. The digital tire management system enables access to tire data like tire temperature and pressure via a mobile device such as a smartphone. The Lite version is free of charge. A prerequisite is the Bluetooth-enabled sensor inside the tire.

All-round bird’s eye view thanks to ProViu 360

Two of Continental’s Agritechnica highlights come from the world of retrofitting agricultural vehicles: The innovative ProViu 360 surround view system captures images with the help of four cameras with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and a resolution of 1.3 megapixels and combines them using a complex algorithm to produce a perfect all-round bird’s eye view of the vehicle.

Furthermore, it’s additional features, which have been specifically designed for application under the challenging conditions of agriculture (Pedestrian Detection, Clean Camera Assistant and Transparent Chassis), set new standards for surround-view camera systems. The ProViu 360 platform was recently awarded the official seal of approval by the German Agricultural Society (DLG) and deemed suitable for use in challenging environments such as those encountered in agriculture.