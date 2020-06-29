EXCLUSIVE: VDMA looks beyond Covid

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
In an exclusive interview with iVT, Joachim Schmid, managing director for construction, equipment and plant engineering with the highly influential VDMA, signals his hope for industry solidarity and speaks of the post-Covid future.

In a wide-ranging discussion, which features on the latest episode of the iVT Podcast, Schmid talks of how members have adjust to the pandemic, Machines in Construction 4.0 – a joint research initiative between manufacturers, contractors and universities – and a VDMA working group to establish the uniformity of data within digitised worksites.

The VDMA represents over 3,300 mechanical engineering companies across Europe, including all major industrial vehicle manufacturers. This makes is the largest association in Europe representing the common economic, technological and scientific interests of the industry.

