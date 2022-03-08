John Deere’s new 6R 185 smashes fuel-efficiency test

Road transport is part of the daily business for farmers and contractors and the new 6R 185 is specially designed for this purpose, scoring high for its economy. Just three months after its launch, John Deere’s powerful six-cylinder 6R 185 is officially the most fuel-efficient sub-250hp tractor on the road.

In the DLG PowerMix Transport Test 2.0, the new 6R 185 consumed only 355 g/kWh Diesel and 14 g/kWh DEF. Depending on regional diesel and DEF prices, this enables cost savings of up to €2.00/h during transport, meaning farmers and contractors can reduce their operating costs even further.

This makes the 6R 185 a born road tractor. With a low unladen weight of 7.9 tonnes, it delivers a maximum output of 234hp with IPM. In addition, the 6R 185 features the highly efficient AutoPowr transmission alongside a proven 6.8-litre PowerTech PVS engine.

With this result, the 6R 185 continues to build on its success in the 6R Series.

Previously, the 6R 250 achieved the best PowerMix test values ever measured in the 250hp plus performance class. As a result, the tractor is still the undisputed leader.

All John Deere tractors were tested according to the strict specifications of the demanding DLG PowerMix Transport Test at the DLG test centre in Groß-Umstadt. The test cycles on the road involve driving under typical operating conditions with low and high loads.