Cummins to power Claas’s new Trion family of combines

Cummins has announced that its 6.7 and 9-liter engines will power Claas’s new Trion family of combines. With a capability of 190-320 kW (255-430 HP) they have high power density and excellent fuel efficiency. These engines will be supplied at Stage IIIA and Stage V emissions levels for applicability in a wide range of territories.

The engines will be built by Cummins in the UK (Stage V and IIIA) and Russia (Stage IIIA) to align with CLAAS’s manufacturing strategy. They share the same block and envelope to enable commonality of installation, reducing complexity in manufacturing and servicing. Both engines have simple and robust EGR-free designs, meaning they are reliable and easy to maintain in tough farming operations.

Cummins in-house air handling, combustion, fuel systems, exhaust aftertreatment and electronic controls capability means the engine operation is closely aligned with that of the machine. Key technologies such as turbocharging are specified to best fit for the responsiveness, cost of operation and productivity expected by combine users.

Above: the Cummins L9 Engine for Trion combine

“Cummins has had a strong presence in the agriculture industry for many years,” says Ann Schmelzer, general manager of Cummins Global Agriculture Business: Our depth of experience has enabled us to offer a portfolio of products to Claas that optimise performance in a way that is ideal for harvesters. Our engineering expertise means that we can provide the best engine and collaborate with Claas to tailor power and torque curves to deliver the best powertrain for their customers.”

The new Claas Trion range replaces the Tucano combine models. It has 20 new combine harvester models across three series, all with state-of-the-art assistance systems, maximum driving and operator comfort as well as outstanding efficiency. The range is suited for Europe, North America or South Africa across hilly and flat terrain on wheat, rapeseed, maize, soybean or rice crops. From tradition-conscious family farms to performance-oriented large farms and high-tech contractors the Cummins powered TRION “Fits your farm”. It will be available in European markets for the 2022 harvest and in North America and Russia for the 2023 harvest.