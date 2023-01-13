Würth Elektronik launches redesigned website

Würth Elektronik has revised and redesigned its information and communication offering. The joint web presence of the Würth Elektronik companies can be found at www.we-online.com. On a modern website, the relaunch combines various product and service offerings of Würth Elektronik eiSos, Würth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology and Würth Elektronik ICS. The store and job application systems were also aligned. In the course of the corporate design relaunch, the website was given a new, modern face, a responsive design for all end devices, and a revised content structure.

The new Würth Elektronik website reflects the company’s strong service orientation. Users of www.we-online.com can quickly find help for their projects here. Numerous design tools and information sources make it easier to select suitable products and services and to connect to the right experts.

With the relaunch, the design of other stores was also adapted. The simulation platform RedExpert as well as the job portal are now linked to the corporate website and better accessible.

Companies from a wide range of industries require professional support in the development and integration of electrical and electronic components, electronic and electromechanical components, printed circuit boards, intelligent power and control systems. The wide range of products and services offered by Würth Elektronik reflects this need. The new website is also geared entirely towards helping customers find what they need quickly.