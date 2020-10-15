TE Connectivity introduces Ampseal 16 high temperature connectors

As an extension of the well-proven and widely known Ampseal 16 series, TE Connectivity (TE) has introduced Ampseal 16 high temperature connectors. These new connectors offer greater temperature range and increased design options.

Compared to 125°C for the standard Ampseal 16 connectors, Ampseal 16 high temperature connectors allow for a 20 percent increased temperature range of up to 150°C. They also have a higher flammability rating of UL94 V-0 and two sealing options for SAE and ISO wires. Differentiated with a new gray colored housing, these high temperature variants can be easily identified and the 4 discrete colour polarisation keys help prevent miss-mating. In combination with the fully assembled one-piece-design, Ampseal 16 high temperature connectors are a cost-effective, easy to handle and easy to assemble product line.

“Meeting the needs of our customers is paramount and continues to be top of mind for us,” said Denis O’Sullivan, product manager at TE Connectivity. “Our new Ampseal 16 high temperature connectors offer a simple and reliable solution that enables customers to manage, purchase and efficiently stock supply chain.”

Ampseal 16 connectors, targeted for truck and bus, off-road, heavy-duty industrial, recreational and agricultural industries, are the perfect solution for on-engine applications, after treatment systems and other high temperature applications increasing the design options throughout the vehicle or machine.