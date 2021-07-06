Otto celebrates 60 years in the industry

This July marks the 60th anniversary of Otto Engineering Inc., an industry leader in the design and manufacture of precision switches, operator controls, two-way radio accessories, stamping, dies and wire EDM services.

For six decades, the company has shown consistent growth by making the necessary adjustments to stay competitive and profitable.

“A belief in total customer satisfaction and responsiveness is a key element of the business,” says Otto president Tom Roeser. “Innovation and new products drive market expansion and growth even in difficult economic times. High quality for demanding applications has been an integral characteristic of all Otto products.”

Otto employees will be celebrating this milestone during the first week of July with a 1960s themed cookout, giveaways, and sweet treats. A tree-planting ceremony in September will also be held to commemorate the occasion, signifying the firm’s deep roots and continued growth.

The company’s commitment is not limited to design and manufacturing alone. Roeser has been devoted to the local community through numerous charitable organisations including the Salvation Army, The Boys and Girls Club and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra.

He has worked with the local school systems to establish career paths in CNC machining and tool and die making. Tom has also made investments in the local community through his ‘Homes by Otto’ programme and continues to make investments in local business districts. The success of Otto is proof that a company can be a good manufacturer and a good corporate citizen, can treat its employees well and prosper.