New rugged cellular asset tracker available for off-highway equipment

Appareo has announced a new product in the company’s line of rugged cellular asset trackers. The Appareo AT-130 (IP69K) will launch first with partner Razor Tracking, a leader in off-highway asset tracking software. The two North Dakota companies joined forces to develop an affordable on-demand asset tracking solution with unmatched durability for use in any industry.

Appareo leveraged its experience building rugged, off-highway, telematic and electronic products to develop an inexpensive, but performant, super rugged cellular product. Razor Tracking, the industry-leading software developer for fleet tracking and operations management, provided the initial logistics software for the AT-130, and laid the groundwork for future logistic integrations.

The AT-130 is an IP69K-rated asset tracking device with cellular and GPS capabilities, a 5-year battery life, and industrial operating temperature range (-40 ℃ to +70 ℃). The IP69K rating certifies the device’s ability to withstand an 80℃ pressure wash at close distance, making this tracker uniquely suited for industrial applications where such cleaning is routine and necessary.

“The affordable AT-130 from Appareo will provide unmatched durability to any industry and bringing this device to market will help our customers operate on another level,” said Eric Mauch, president of Razor Tracking.

“Razor Tracking is the leading software provider for fleet tracking and operations management, especially in the off-highway environments in which we work,” said David Batcheller, president and CEO of Appareo. “We’re very excited to work with them as the launch software partner for the AT-130.”

Appareo leveraged its experience in GPS and inertial technologies to equip the device with high-performance positioning and motion-sensing capabilities. In addition to the cellular and GPS capabilities, Appareo’s proprietary motion-sensing algorithms ensure that motion-based reporting is done based on true machinery repositioning. This helps extend device battery life and reduce nuisance alarms when equipment doesn’t truly relocate.

Battery life is impacted by the frequency with which the device is required to report its position. If the AT-130 tracker reports its position once per day and occasionally also reports its position on demand (e.g. because of a message from a user’s web or mobile application demanding a position update), a customer could expect the battery to last more than five years. With lower-frequency reporting the AT-130 battery could last even longer.

Integrating the AT-130 into a tracking system or manufacturer backend is easy because Appareo built the AT-130 communication interface based on common standards and industry practices. By preventing customers from having to overcome proprietary communication formats or practices, integration of the device into customers’ software ecosystem is straightforward.

AT-130 regulatory and compliance certifications include Verizon Networks, Vodafone International, CE, IC, FCC, RCM, PTCRB, and GCF.