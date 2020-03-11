MTA uses ConExpo to announce display implementation with Case

Italian electronic components company MTA used this year’s ConExpo to announce its supply to Case Construction Equipment of Black Hawk, a display stand-alone that equips the new B-Series of Case skid steer and compact track loaders.

Black Hawk is a modern 8″ colour TFT display, flanked at the bottom by a six-button keypad, which allows it to have the status and settings of the machine under control quickly and intuitively. Black Hawk by MTA stands out for a series of sophisticated technical features specific to off-highway use, such as an optical bonding display treatment by gluing an anti-reflective glass onto the screen with a technique and details that completely eliminate the air intermediate. In this way light reflection is minimised, allowing the operator to easily read the instrument even when exposed to direct sunlight.

The solution is also characterised by the IP69k protection degree and by the high resistance to vibrations and temperatures, which are important features for the severe applications of the construction world.

The development of Black Hawk by the electronic division of MTA was conducted on the Android platform, a software environment that allows the development of complex and refined graphics. This platform includes standard features that have allowed Case Construction Equipment technicians to develop dedicated Applications, customising the software based on the application needs of the two ranges of loaders.

Black Hawk is just the latest in a series of electromechanical and electronic products developed by MTA for CNH Industrial, a global leader in the capital goods sector to which Case belongs, further confirming the strong and lasting partnership that unites the two companies