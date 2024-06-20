MRS Electronic to showcase all-new products at iVT Expo

MRS Electronic, a leader in developing and manufacturing compact controllers and robust electronics such as relays, gateways, controllers, HMI systems and CAN controllers, is using next week’s iVT Expo in Cologne to showcase it’s latest portfolio of products – as well as offering culinary delights at its booth.

MConn series

With its MRS Connected Display series MConn, the company supplies a concept that goes beyond simple display applications. It is more than an out-of-the-box solution and caters to demands that require a high level of customisation, not only in software but also in hardware.

MConn is ideal when a standard display cannot fulfill all the required needs. It can be imagined as an electronics board that needs to be viewed separately from the display. Qt is the framework for the UI, which MRS can customize 100% for the customer.

Yocto is the platform for the operating system, which can be customized with packages, for example, when a custom screen already with the customer needs to be connected to the MConn board. Special attention is paid to the connection between the MConn board and the screen. Here, MRS uses LVDS (Low Voltage Differential Signaling) to ensure a space-saving and vibration-proof connection in vehicle applications.

Two new products

As of this month, the company has added two displays: a 4.3in and a 7in display, each available with or without a touchscreen. Each display offers 4 (4.3in variant) or 6 (7in variant) buttons on the side.

With these new products in the portfolio, MRS has an answer for clients requiring a cost-effective display in 4.3 or 7in sizes. Of course, custom UI design and programming with Qt or other tools are also possible.

Combining CAN solutions

Even more interesting is the option MRS offers to combine its MRS displays with other CAN products in their portfolio. Adding a CAN I/O – CC16WP, for example, adds powerful inputs and outputs to the display.

One can add just as much control functionality as needed in your system. Need to control current-controlled hydraulic valves? Add a controller with PWM-capable outputs. Need to control linear actuators or other small DC motors? Add a motor controller to use half and full bridges. There is (almost) always a controller or gateway that can add the functionality you need to your display.

Pin-compatible successors

It is important to note, especially when planning long-term with your machine generations, that MRS Electronic develops its new products to be pin-compatible with their predecessors. This means that the systems in your machinery can grow and become more performant while control system technology evolves to become more powerful and robust.

A great example is the Micro PLC CAN, a 9-pin controller and one of the most popular products in the MRS portfolio, which is currently being updated with a 32-bit processor. A variant with a relay output is already on the market, and other variants will follow soon.

Cybersecurity

The 32-bit products are also suitable for efficiently implementing cybersecurity requirements. While the topic can be overwhelming at first, MRS Electronic has successfully provided cybersecurity-relevant projects for major automotive OEMs and has multi-year experience in the field. Detailed information regarding this topic is available on their website mrs-electronic.com.