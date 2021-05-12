Linak launches new brushless DC actuator

Rigorously tested in the harshest of environments; under constant vibration, high humidity and against temperatures and dirt, Linak’s new LA36 Long Life actuator is more than a survivor.

A brushless DC motor takes the performance to new heights and keeps the actuator running smoothly to operate effectively in even the most demanding applications. This makes it an ideal match for autonomous agricultural vehicles. In a world where failure is not an option, the new linear actuator was designed by Linak to deliver on both reliability and longevity.

Simply plug and play

The new BLDC actuator is not only durable – it is flexible and smart too. With 48 V, an integrated controller and CANopen and J1939 interfaces, Linak puts more installation options on the table. For tomorrow’s data-hungry applications, the actuator provides information for planning maintenance, diagnostics and troubleshooting to dramatically cut service costs.

For precision control, installing external sensors is a thing of the past. The LA36 Long Life provides full control without the need for additional components, including access to all the data required to make control and troubleshooting easy.

“Cutting down the costly time it takes our customers to integrate a solution has also played a part in the radical new design of our Long Life actuator. This plug-and-play solution with fewer components means less costly service and downtime for application users,” says Soren Buck, Business Development Manager at Linak.

Setting new standards: 20x longer lifetime

When longevity is crucial, the new BLDC actuator delivers for reliable and long-lasting applications that can push conventional limits for lifetime durability. Built for ultimate endurance, it has the staying power to perform longer.

“The Long Life actuator has been tested to guarantee a minimum of 200,000 cycles at maximum load and maximum duty cycle. The worst thinkable conditions. This roughly extends its working life to around 20x that of conventional actuators on the market. The considerable increase is primarily due to the incorporation of a brushless motor which takes us to new heights in long-term reliability and performance,” says Soren Buck, Business Development Manager at Linak.

LINAK is a market leader in the production and application of electric linear actuators with 40 years of experience and more than 30 subsidiaries worldwide.

For further information, please visit https://www.linak-us.com/segments/techline/tech-and-trends/demanding-applications-need-solutions-that-can-go-the-distance/ or contact:

Mason Fritz

Sales Engineer, Linak US

phone: +1 (502) 292-5695

e-mail: mfritz@linak-us.com