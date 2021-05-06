Inter Control expands connectivity of controller by standard protocol Modbus TCP

With the high-performance controller digsy fusion G-P, Inter Control – a leading suppliers of mobile electronics for outdoor applications – has widened out its product portfolio. No compromise regarding performance has been made.

A very powerful 400 MHz, 32-bit CPU with Power-PC architecture provides sufficient processing power. With 48 to 192 multifunctional I/O´s, the digsy fusion G-P offers enough I/O´s to automate all kind of vehicles or machines. The programming is carried out with the widespread software development environment CODESYS 3.5.

Beside the eight CANbus-interfaces, the digsy fusion G-P is additionally equipped with USB, two RS-232 and two Ethernet-interfaces, including Ethernet-switch. To be able to integrate vehicles and machines into modern IoT infrastructures, OPC UA and a Web visualization are available. For the communication to other controllers is beside Modbus RTU, now also Modbus TCP (Master & Slave) available.