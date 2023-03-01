AMA to offer tailor-made solutions for improved cab ergonomics at ConExpo

With AMA, a leader in instrument panels and cab components both inside and out, will showcase its solutions at this month’s ConExpo, including a wide range of components and composite materials designed to work in synergy.

Thanks to AMA’s commitment to research and development to always guarantee safety, reliability, and ergonomic,s the company continues to innovate and create new solutions, custom-made to every need: steering columns, seats and steering wheels, armrests, analog and digital instrumentation, electronic control units, lights, wiring and oil-hydraulics. The offer is completed by innovative and technological coverings and composite materials, which find their place in the roof coverings, door panels, dashboards, and instrument panels – just like the ones it will be presenting at ConExpo.

Among the novelties on display, the Teknico G seat and the 10View display. Teknico G, intended for earth-moving and agricultural sectors, was designed and created to give maximum long-term comfort to the driver, thanks in particular to the ergonomic backrest and the materials selected for the padding. The supporting frame is made of metal to guarantee resistance over time, and the shapes of the cushions and the aesthetics of the plastics give the seat a sophisticated design.

The seat extension and document pocket are standard. It is possible to customize the seat with multiple options, such as lumbar support, adjustable armrests, seat cushion thermostat, and much more. The seat can be combined with all mechanical and pneumatic suspensions, an excellent compromise to keep vibrations under control.

10VIEW is a high-performance 10” display, ideal for tractors, construction machinery and all off-highway vehicle. With its unique optical performance and resistance to harsh environments, it can be installed either flush or surface mounted.

AMA USA, a branch of the group, is looking forward to welcoming visitors at stand S65021.