Sulky re-starts production after shutdown

Leading agricultural solution provider Sulky Burel has re-started production of its fertiliser spreaders and seed drills at its French factories, after a three-week shutdown due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Modifications have been made throughout the sites to factory workstations, personnel movements, catering areas, changing rooms, plus the provision of personal protective equipment and cleaning products to enable staff to go back to work safely. The restart will ensure current and new orders can be fulfilled.

Rob Thurkettle, managing director of Sulky UK says: “Most of the orders for new machines were delivered before the factory shutdown and we anticipate the lead-time for delivery of new machines to return to normal in the near future.”

There has been no interruption to parts supply to UK farmers during the busy spring season, and the UK team continue to be able to fulfil parts requests.

Since the factory shutdown on 17 March Sulky’s parts department in France has processed 1,200 orders globally, with 95% of parts sent the same day since couriers continued to be operational.

“Due to the UK Government’s advice to restrict unnecessary travel and work from home where possible, we are unable to provide face-to-face assistance to customers as we normally would, but we have found that most issues can be handled remotely over the phone or by email,” said Thurkettle.

“We would like to thank our dealers for their support during this time and our colleagues in France who have worked hard to modify operations to enable us to get back to production.”