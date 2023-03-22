Yanmar debuts new line of compact track loaders at ConExpo

Yanmar Compact Equipment launched its entry as a comprehensive compact equipment solutions provider at last week’s ConExpo 2023 with a new line of compact track loaders. The TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS are construction-grade machines featuring the company’s performance, efficiency, technology and reliability standards. Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, the new compact track loaders cover a wide range of customer needs. They round out Yanmar’s compact equipment lineup already made up of mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers. The new line is ideal for construction work, rental applications and more. “These new compact track loaders create a full line of compact equipment and we are excited to bring more value to the market with the reliable products we’re known for,” said Buck Storlie, product manager, Yanmar Compact Equipment. “Customers love our mini excavators for their quality construction and trusted performance in any conditions and now those benefits will be available in our compact track loaders.”

Performance All of Yanmar’s new compact track loaders are construction-grade and include extra durability for the construction, landscaping and rental industries. Reliable Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines offer an additional performance boost. The operator experience is a key focus in the machines with premium 360-degree visibility and a standard suspended seat for enhanced comfort. A removable roof hatch escape offers an optimized safety feature for operators. Efficiency The models also include several optional efficiency-enhancing features to improve the operator experience and overall productivity. These include a work tool positioner, return-to-position technology, self-leveling, ride control and auto 2-speed capabilities. These intuitive features help improve productivity on the jobsite and level out the learning curve for new operators to expedite the training process. Technology The loaders incorporate Yanmar’s optional SmartAssist telematics from the company’s mini excavator line. Features range from error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. SmartAssist also includes integrated theft protection, allowing the machine’s owner to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded. A state-of-the-art, touchscreen 7-inch color display also comes standard with each of the new compact track loaders for improved convenience on the jobsite. Reliability True to Yanmar’s reputation for reliability, each machine will have a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty and a suspended undercarriage with a pivot link system at the rear axle for added resistance to tough jobs. This linkage technology uses a spring load to reduce oscillation and stabilize the machine, helping to improve material retention and ride quality. Combined with highly durable bar-tread tracks, Tier-4 Final engines and convenient serviceability features, Yanmar’s new compact track loaders provide maximum ROI. “As specialists in the compact equipment market, we designed these compact track loaders to be the whole package,” Storlie said. “Our engines are already preferred on a wide array of compact equipment, and we’re committed to upholding our reputation for excellence and reliability as Yanmar expands into the compact track loader realm.”

The TL100VS will start production in the Spring of 2023 while the other three machines will begin production in late 2023.