New Holland highlights future of precision ag

High-horsepower and precision ag technology were front and center during New Holland Agriculture’s showing at last week’s Commodity Classic in New Orleans. New Holland Agriculture displayed a wide range of its high-horsepower equipment, including several new additions to the tractor and disc drill portfolios.

With a large focus of the show being on precision agriculture technology, New Holland hosted technology demonstrations in the booth and led a Mini What’s New Session, highlighting the unique capabilities of its Guardian front boom sprayer.

In addition, CNH Industrial brands, New Holland Agriculture and Case IH, announced during Commodity Classic a memorandum of understanding with American Farm Bureau Federation regarding right to repair.

Five products were showcased in the New Holland Agriculture booth this year – the P2185 air disc drill T7.300 long wheelbase tractor, Guardian SP310F front boom sprayer, T6.180 methane power tractor and CR9.90 combine harvester. The booth included precision ag technology demos, kiosks and displays showcasing MyPLM Connect, PLM tractor and armrests, IntelliSpray nozzle control system and VSN visual guidance.

“Commodity Classic gives us the opportunity to showcase the best equipment and technology in the business to the more than 4,800 American farmers in attendance this year,” Mark Lowery, director of commercial marketing for New Holland Agriculture North America. “It’s truly an exciting time for New Holland Agriculture. There’s a lot of momentum building for the new products coming to our portfolio, like the T7.300 LWB tractor and P2185 air disc drill launching this summer, along with our precision technology capabilities and the investment we’re making in the future.”

Beyond displaying on the tradeshow floor, New Holland Agriculture hosted a Mini What’s New Session to highlight the Guardian front boom sprayer. New Holland’s session, New Era of Spraying is Connected and Precise: The Guardian Front Boom Sprayer, highlighted the three model enhancements, precision technology features and Connected Workflow functions of the Guardian front boom sprayer. Alex Caldwell, self-propelled sprayers product marketing manager for New Holland Agriculture North America, led the session and shared New Holland’s vision of creating a connected environment for the operator and owner, as well as the overall experience.

On the first day of Commodity Classic, March 9, American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial brands, New Holland and Case IH, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), allowing farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own farm equipment. The agreement ensures farmers and independent repair facilities have access to diagnostic and repair codes, manuals, product service demonstrations and customer training. The MOU also enables farmers to purchase diagnostic tools and receive manufacturer assistance when ordering parts for CNH Industrial branch equipment.