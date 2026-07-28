Sennebogen to showcase two demolition excavators at Steinexpo 2026

Sennebogen will present two demolition excavators at Steinexpo 2026 in the Mitteldeutsche Hartstein-Industrie quarry in Homberg/Nieder-Ofleiden from 2-5 September, focusing on flexible equipment concepts, stability and precise operation. The 830 E Demolition Vario Tool with Longfront equipment will take centre stage at the manufacturer’s outdoor area A39, while the 825 E Demolition will be shown at MBI’s booth C15.

The 830 E Demolition Vario Tool is presented as a multifunctional demolition excavator that allows quick switching between three boom variants: a two-piece boom with a 17m bolt height, a three-piece Longfront configuration with a 23m bolt height, and an earthmoving configuration with a 12m reach. A hydraulic quick-coupler for the booms enables the base machine to adapt to changing job site requirements, which Sennebogen says allows a single machine to handle work steps that would otherwise require additional machines. The company says this can reduce investment and operating costs, cut logistical effort and improve utilisation, particularly on larger demolition projects with changing phases.

The 825 E Demolition, a 38-tonne machine, is designed for selective demolition, sorting and work on confined construction sites. It offers a 14m reach and, according to the manufacturer, high manoeuvrability that suits inner-city sites, with a telescoping crawler track providing stability during demanding operations. A hydraulically retractable counterweight allows the machine to be transported in one piece on a flatbed trailer without a special permit, as the equipment does not need to be dismantled.

Sennebogen says the display is intended to show how robust demolition excavators with variable attachments can carry out tasks such as demolition at height, selective demolition, sorting, material handling and earthwork, while supporting short setup times and efficient site logistics.

Sennebogen will present two demolition excavators at Steinexpo 2026 in the Mitteldeutsche Hartstein-Industrie quarry in Homberg/Nieder-Ofleiden from 2 to 5 September, focusing on flexible equipment concepts, stability and precise operation. The 830 E Demolition Vario Tool with Longfront equipment will take centre stage at the manufacturer’s outdoor area A39, while the 825 E Demolition will be shown at MBI’s booth C15.

The 830 E Demolition Vario Tool is presented as a multifunctional demolition excavator that allows quick switching between three boom variants: a two-piece boom with a 17m bolt height, a three-piece Longfront configuration with a 23m bolt height, and an earthmoving configuration with a 12m reach. A hydraulic quick-coupler for the booms enables the base machine to adapt to changing job site requirements, which Sennebogen says allows a single machine to handle work steps that would otherwise require additional machines. The company says this can reduce investment and operating costs, cut logistical effort and improve utilisation, particularly on larger demolition projects with changing phases.

The 825 E Demolition, a 38-tonne machine, is designed for selective demolition, sorting and work on confined construction sites. It offers a 14m reach and, according to the manufacturer, high manoeuvrability that suits inner-city sites, with a telescoping crawler track providing stability during demanding operations. A hydraulically retractable counterweight allows the machine to be transported in one piece on a flatbed trailer without a special permit, as the equipment does not need to be dismantled.

Images: Sennebogen