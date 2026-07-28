Yanmar and Hitachi sign LOI on compact equipment collaboration

Yanmar and Hitachi Construction Machinery have signed a letter of intent to begin exploring potential collaboration in the compact equipment business. The agreement, signed on 23 July 2026, sets out an intention to examine areas where the two companies might work together.

The companies say the plan would combine the strengths of Yanmar Compact Equipment, the Yanmar business unit specialising in compact machinery, with the global infrastructure of Hitachi Construction Machinery in the construction and mining machinery sectors, with the aim of improving product competitiveness. Any collaboration would maintain each company’s separate brand identity, and both would continue to run their independent dealer networks.

“At Yanmar Compact Equipment, one of our core businesses, we are striving to become the global top in the compact equipment industry,” says Tetsuya Yamamoto, executive vice president at Yanmar Holdings. “Through this Letter of Intent, we will explore synergy-generating collaborations and further enhance the value we provide in our compact equipment business, thereby contributing to the continued development of the compact equipment industry.”

Hitachi Construction Machinery has set a target of becoming one of the top three in the industry by 2030, focusing on hydraulic excavators, dump trucks and wheel loaders as its core products. “Our new corporate brand, Landcros, embodies one of our core desires to openly co-create new businesses and value with our customers and partners, and develop together,” says Masafumi Senzaki, president and executive officer at Hitachi Construction Machinery. “This Letter of Intent is one such initiative that embodies this commitment to open co-creation.”

Image: Hitachi