New features offered on Doosan large crawler excavators

A number of new standard and optional features are now available on large crawler excavators from Doosan, covering five models with operating weights from 36 to 53 tonne, including the DX350LC-7, DX380LC-7, DX420LC-7, DX490LC-7 and DX530LC-7 crawler excavators.

Increased comfort and controllability

The main changes are in the cab. Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in these models takes operator comfort and ease of operation to the next level. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Above: Doosan’s new cabs include a new high quality seat, keyless start and DAB audio + hands-free call system

Standard features include:

Keyless start (Doosan Smart Key) & remote door lock/unlock

Parallel wiper system covering a larger window area

Operator ID/Password functionality (setting operator authorization to modify parameters)

Remote diagnostics functionality

New Heating & Cooling seat (cooling is optional)

DAB audio + hands-free call system

11 LED work lights as standard with 2 more optional

AVM – Around View Monitor with 360° cameras (Ultrasonic sensors are optional)

The newly designed operator’s seat includes a seat belt alarm as standard and offers a ventilation function as an option. The same design is applied to standard and optional seats, but seats with the optional ventilation system have 3-stage heating controls while the standard seat has 2-stage heating controls like before. With the premium seat’s heating – and even an optional cooling – functionality, plus the improved air ventilation in the cab, the operator can enjoy their work regardless of the weather conditions outside.

The wide 8-inch Doosan Smart Touch screen provides easy scrolling through the different menus available on the excavators, providing a wide choice of work and power modes to suit the application being undertaken.

The Doosan Smart Key allows the operator to lock and unlock the door remotely and start or stop the engine. Using just one button on the Smart Key, the operator can also turn on all of the machine’s LED lights, with eleven as standard and two more optional.

Available as standard, a 360° Around View Camera system maximizes safety on the job site by giving the operator a full view of the machine’s surroundings. As standard, 360° cameras provide full visibility around the excavator and allow the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. The camera array comprises a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel.

In all the excavators, the Main Control Valve (MCV) has also been changed as standard to a Doosan Mottrol MCV with no change in performance.

With the addition of the DX420LC-7 model, all of the latest versions of these Doosan large excavators now incorporate Doosan’s innovative D-ECOPOWER technology, providing operators with higher productivity and lower fuel consumption per hour, as well as smoother controls.

Doosan D-Ecopower

The D-Ecopower technology focuses on the role of the hydraulics system and demonstrates Doosan’s continuous iteration of all the processes and components utilised in the company’s new generation products to achieve unprecedented levels of diesel energy efficiency.

Doosan’s D-Ecopower technology utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to accomplish increases of up to 26% in productivity and up to 12% in fuel consumption improvements, depending on the mode selected. The closed centred MCV minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

Above: Doosan’s D-Ecopower utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump to accomplish increases of up to 26% in productivity

The D-Ecopower system uses nine sensors to detect the amount of hydraulic oil necessary to accomplish a specific task and precisely meter the amount of oil required rather than continuously forcing a fixed amount of oil through the system, thereby improving efficiency. Software is utilised to electronically reproduce the full benefits of an open centre hydraulic system with very little energy loss. The hydraulic system and engine horsepower are fully optimised and synchronised, further reducing losses within the system.

Improved feedback to the operator through the joystick results in improved machine control and less operator fatigue. The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

Wireless Fleet Monitoring System

All Doosan large excavators are factory-installed with the company’s state-of-the-art DoosanConnect wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanConnect system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.

As a leading brand in information and communications technology (ICT), Doosan offers customers lifetime-free cellular service with all the large excavators. This means that customers can use the DoosanConnect service without any limitation as long as they use the service with a cellular network. Satellite service will be offered free-of-charge for a 3-year period.