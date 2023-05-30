Merlo announces debut of new DM dumper range

Merlo UK are pleased to announce a new addition to their extensive construction product range on offer in the UK.

The introduction of the new DM Dumper range re-opens a nostalgic era for Merlo Group, circulating back to the roots of the company who first introduced a DM dumper model in 1964, the first year of operation for Merlo Group. Since then, the Merlo Group have been at the forefront of manufacturing innovative material handling solutions committed to providing the best possible performance for every customer.

Making its UK debut at Plantworx will be the new 9-ton DM9 dumper model, the first of a range of DM dumper models. Designed to transfer loads across all types sites and terrain, whilst keeping operator safety, usability & efficiency at the heart of the machine. DM Dumper models can be specified with a fixed or a 180-degree powered swivel tipping skip, allowing the operator complete control over load discharge and distribution whilst unloading. The skip itself is manufactured from 6mm fixed steel with 15mm reinforcements with the use of HARDOX steel at the bottom.

Equipped with a rigid chassis the DM dumper provides excellent stability, even on undulating terrain and a high level of ride comfort. 4-wheel drive, 4-wheel steering and 3 steering modes offer unrivalled performance, providing the operator with fantastic manoeuvrability and increased ride comfort for longer hauls.

Following the well-established Merlo drive train philosophy, the DM9 features Merlo’s own EPD managed hydrostatic transmission. The hydrostatic transmission provides the dumper with a smooth infinitely controlled jolt free drive and significantly shorter cycle times over longer transfers thanks to its 40km/h top speed. Potential fuel savings of up to 18% are offered by the Merlo EPD hydrostatic transmission when compared to other types of transmissions making trips to re-fuel less frequent.

The DM Dumper is equipped with a fully enclosed operator bi-directional Dual-View cab featuring ROPS and FOPS level 2 protection as standard. The Merlo Dual-View system allows the operator to swivel their seat 180 degrees, giving optimal visibility of the load when operating the skip and a clear forward view of the road whilst travelling.

The DM9 Dumper will make its UK debut at the upcoming Plantworx Show in Peterborough on the 13th-15th June.