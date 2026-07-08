Liebherr breaks ground on on French cab assembly site

The Liebherr Group has started construction of a manufacturing facility in Nambsheim, Haut-Rhin, at a ceremony attended by representatives of local government, corporate partners and Liebherr teams. Elected officials, partners and Liebherr staff took part in the laying of the foundation stone to mark the start of the works.

Driven by the Liebherr earthmoving division, the Liebherr-EMtec Nambsheim site aims to bring strategic expertise to a single location to strengthen the group’s industrial autonomy and respond to demand for construction machines manufactured in Europe. The site will specialise in the assembly of driver’s cabs for the group’s earthmoving machines and, in the years ahead, is set to reach a production capacity of up to 10,000 units per year. The plant is intended as a link in the internal logistics chain, based on a long-term production model in Nambsheim.

With an investment of more than 100 million euros, Liebherr is continuing its expansion in France. Once complete, the Nambsheim site will accommodate more than 200 employees. Located near existing Liebherr sites, the project is intended to strengthen the local industrial ecosystem.

The site is scheduled to begin operations at the start of 2028. Intended as a benchmark industrial site, Liebherr-EMtec Nambsheim will incorporate environmental and energy performance standards, targeting BREEAM certification, an international benchmark for sustainable construction. The approach covers the optimisation of energy consumption, the use of renewable energy, management of water and resources, and limiting the impact on residents.

‘By choosing Nambsheim as the location for this new site, Liebherr is making a major industrial decision: to relocate strategic expertise, create long-term jobs and strengthen the European production chain. The Grand Est Region will be fully committed to this project, providing support of at least one million euros. This is the aim of our work: to make our regions places where industry innovates and produces, and where the economic sovereignty of France and Europe is built in a meaningful way,’ says Franck Leroy, president of the Grand Est Region.

‘At Liebherr, we build for the long term. This project in Nambsheim fully embodies our values: a long-term vision, strong regional roots and high industrial standards. By investing here in Alsace, we are strengthening our ties with our customers in Europe and continuing to support them worldwide, with the aim of developing a high-performing, responsible and forward-looking industry,’ says Sebastien Seitz, managing director production of Liebherr-France SAS.

Image: Liebherr