JCB unveils giant ‘Backhoe in a Box’ installation for 80th anniversary

JCB has unveiled a special installation at its lakeside headquarters in Staffordshire to mark the company’s 80th anniversary – an eight-tonne backhoe loader packaged to look like a scale model.

The ‘Backhoe in a Box’ exhibit features a full-sized JCB 3CX Sitemaster backhoe loader presented in the style of the iconic 1:32 scale models produced for collectors. The display stands nearly 15 feet high by nearly 25 feet wide beside the JCB lake at Rocester, and is illuminated at night.

Visitors have been flocking to see the installation, which will remain in place until January.

The exhibit also celebrates more than one million replica models of JCB machines being produced under Tomy’s Britains brand, marking nearly 60 years of partnership between the two companies. Earlier this year, JCB also marked production of its one millionth full-sized backhoe loader.

“Scale models of our iconic machines have been a part of the JCB family for as long as I can remember,” says George Bamford, JCB deputy chairman. “The ‘Backhoe in a Box’ at JCB’s World HQ is an amazing tribute to our market-leading backhoe and is a truly spectacular sight.”

Images: JCB