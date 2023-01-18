Hyundai reveals new Develon brand

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) is replacing the Doosan brand on its construction equipment and introducing its new brand named Develon. The change takes place a year and a half since August 2021 when HDI became a subsidiary of HD Hyundai.

HDI will be changing the brand name on its construction equipment to Develon, confirming this as its new global brand identity today 18th January 2023.

Develon is a combination of the words ‘Develop’ and ‘Onwards’. The new brand name conveys the direction of HDI to move onwards to the future through innovation and its intention to relentlessly change the world with innovative products and solutions.

HDI has planned the launch of the new brand since it became a subsidiary of HD Hyundai in August 2021. It plans to take a leap forward to becoming a global top-tier player in the construction equipment industry with the launch of the new brand.

With the change of the brand name, the new Develon decal will be used on HDI’s construction equipment.

“Our three construction equipment businesses have already solidified their status as one of the key business pillars of HD Hyundai and have built an unwavering foundation for achieving performance targets and creating synergistic effects among them, amid the rapidly changing global economic environment,” said Cho Young-cheul, CEO of HDI, who added, “Develon will lead the future market of electrification and automation to spur growth and continue to be a brand of choice for our customers.”

HDI plans to introduce a more detailed brand story and vision by releasing a ‘New Brand Showcase’ through social media by the end of February. It will also unveil equipment with the new brand name Develon at ConExpo 2023, which will be held in Las Vegas in the US this coming March.