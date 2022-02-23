Hydrema launches new backhoe loader series

The last update of the Hydrema backhoe loaders goes back to 2018 when Danish construction equipment manufacturer launched its 900F backhoe loader series. Now the company is launching its G Series, incorporating improvements and updates based on customer wishes and feedback.

The range consists of four models – the 906G and 908G with 122 hp and the larger 926G and 928G with 147 hp. All machines come with articulated steering and equal sized wheels for efficient loading shovel duties. Coupled with the hydraulic side-shifting Excavator and 280` working area these machines are the ultimate 10-ton loader / 8-10 ton excavator combination.

Above: the new G-series of articulated backhoe loaders from Hydrema are easily recognisable by their black-painted shafts and hydraulic cylinders

Versatility is a keyword for Hydrema machines. Smaller contractors can bid on jobs with just one machine where it would normally be necessary to have several different machines to complete the task.

“Hydrema’s backhoes are very popular especially in Scandinavia. We hope that other markets soon will follow the Scandinavian markets, and notice that the versatility of our machine fits anywhere, says project manager for compact products Jonas Laustsen, Hydrema A/S.

The fuel-efficient Cummins engine in the 900G-Series has been updated to meet Stage V emission standards. The engine works well and is very effective even at low revs.

The new Single Module after treatment system combines DOC, DPF and SCR. It is a stable robust system assembled in one maintenance-free unit – and the only single module system currently available on the market.

Above: the two models 906G and 908G, now have a max speed of 40 km/h, which means that all models in the new G-series can be 40 km/h road-approved

Hydrema is known for making machines with low fuel consumption and we have turned it up a notch concerning the climate agenda.

“The G-Series has an intelligent central lubrication system that only lubricates when needed. In addition, there is an automatic battery isolator which cuts the power to the batteries when the machine is inactive” says Jonas Laustsen.

In addition, the speed of the 906G and 908G has been slightly increased, so all models now can run up to 40 km/h (regional dependent), which reduces transport time between tasks.

Above: with a new interior design, multi-adjustable armrests and more adjustment options of the joystick functions, the new series of backhoe loaders offers several user-friendly updates

Although Hydrema already scores top grades for comfort and safety, the 900G series has increased in cab comfort levels with a new multi-adjustable armrest and an 8-litre mobile cooling/heating box. We have increased the possibility of individual driver adaptation of the joysticks. From the instrument panel the operator can easily adjust the sensitivity of the joysticks and change the function and direction of the joystick rollers.

The rear window section has been re-designed to make opening and closing easier in the comfortable and quiet cabin. The cabin’s interior has also had a makeover, so it now has a refreshing new colour.

“We have also installed a remote controlled light which is convenient when arriving at a dark machine on an early winter morning. The small remote control fits the key bundle and there is now a “Welcome-light” and “Follow me home-light”. In addition, we have made an electric remote-controlled option for opening and closing the bonnet – when open the light in the engine compartment is turned on” says Jonas Laustsen.

Servicing of the four new models has also been simplified in various areas. Among other things they now have drain valves, improved access to the air filter and new fuse boxes.