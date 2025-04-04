BAUMA ONES TO WATCH: More must-see vehicle launches

The second part of iVT’s in-depth look at some of the best new vehicles that will be on display at Bauma in Munich next week (7-13 April 2025), as selected by iVT editors. Keep watching this space for more highlights and new announcements in the days to come

Case Construction Equipment’s Let’s Drive the Future concept vehicle

Stand FM.714/9

Case Construction Equipment will return to Bauma Munich this April after skipping the last edition. The OEM will give visitors a glimpse into the future of construction by unveiling a bold concept vehicle, created by CNH’s visionary head of industrial design David Wilkie.

While the machine promises to be unique, it will incorporate many market-ready technologies that will be showcased on production vehicles across the Case stand during Bauma.

The concept vehicle, which will be revealed on the opening day, Monday, 7 April, will embody the company’s Let’s Drive the Future vision. “It will be a breakthrough in design and technologies that will show how Case is seeing the future of construction,” says Egidio Galano, director of construction equipment product management for Europe at CNH Industrial

“By integrating zero-emission technologies, AI-driven automation, and enhanced connectivity, we are not just building machines, we are shaping the future of the construction industry,” says Fabrizio Cepollina, head of CNH CE EMEA. “Our sector is impacted by new regulations and a shortage of skilled operators. Our goal is to offer solutions that integrate new fuel technologies and automation to enhance efficiency.”

Beyond the concept reveal, Case’s extensive exhibit will feature a Tech Room – an immersive audiovisual journey into the future of construction services and products – and an advanced driver assistance system for wheel loaders will be introduced to visitors, with the Case Smart Loader Assist AI Technology.

Elsewhere on the stand there will be new mini-excavators with two-piece boom configurations,

a brand-new 100hp wheel loader, upgraded versions of larger wheel loaders, enhanced backhoe loaders, and the latest grader series with redesigned operator controls. The OEM has also promised to showcase some of its all-new electric machines.

Caterpillar’s 775 next-generation dumper

Hall B6

Caterpillar is celebrating its 100th anniversary in style with the launch of several new machines at Bauma, headlined by its new Cat 775 off-highway dumper truck.

The new 775, which will be seen in public for the first time in Munich, represents an upgrade to previous versions with an increased body volume and enhanced performance and efficiency. “It is going to make a big splash,” says Amy Doughty, Caterpillar’s PR representative for EMEA. It features a spacious operator cab, and dual-axle configuration with six heavy-duty tyres. The truck is aimed at the quarrying market, which it has been serving since it was launched in 1992 as a smaller version of the successful mine haulers, the Cat 789, 785 and 777 from the 1970s.

The 775 will be one of 48 machines featured at Caterpillar’s 9,000m2 stand in Hall B6. The display aligns with Caterpillar’s theme The Next 100 Years, focusing on the company’s commitment to future innovation and sustainability.

“Caterpillar is extremely proud to be celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year,” says Doughty. “We also want to be talking to our customers about what the future holds for us, because we intend to be here for the next 100 years as well.”

Tobroco-Giant’s GS950TE electric skid-steer loader

Stand C6.211

The all-new battery electric GS950TE skid-steer track loader will be one of the new-vehicle highlights on the Tobroco-Giant stand at Bauma, combining high performance with zero-emission operation, designed specifically

for challenging terrain and low-bearing surfaces.

With a traction force of 5.2kN and hydraulic capacities of up to 38 l/min at 180 bar in Boost mode, the GS950TE delivers substantial power while minimising soil compaction. Its tipping load is 890kg while maintaining a compact 90cm width.

Battery technology features prominently in the design, with a standard Jungheinrich LFP battery and space for a second battery, providing a combined capacity of 23.3 kWh – enough for a full working day. The GS950TE also incorporates an energy-efficient cooling system that activates proportionally based on oil temperature, reducing energy consumption and noise levels.

The Dutch OEM will also introduce its first wheel dumper at the exhibition. The GD10H is a 1-tonne machine featuring

a high tip function and is powered by a Kubota 1.1-litre engine. It is designed specifically for construction, landscaping, and rental applications.

Hidromek’s 800 LC HD 80-tonne crawler excavator

Stand FN918.1

At Bauma, Turkish OEM Hidromek will unveil its highest tonnage excavator ever, the 800 LC HD. At

80 tonnes the new crawler excavator will represent a big step-up in size from its current largest machine, the 520 LC HD, which has an operating weight of 53.7 tonnes.

The vehicle is aimed at the heavy-duty machine market in areas requiring high power and capacity, such as quarries, open pit mines and other heavy work sites.

Hidromek has revealed that the machine will have a 5.2 m³ standard bucket capacity, a 6.7-metre boom,

a 2.7-metre arm and a 512hp engine. However, exactly what it looks like is a closely guarded secret until it arrives in Munich.

Hidromek will also showcase coming highlights of its forthcoming all-new generation of excavators, along with demolition machines, new midi excavators, and new motor graders.

In addition to all these, Hidromek has revealed that a new product class will be launched at the fair. “We are working on electric and hybrid vehicles, which will be at Bauma for the first time,” says Burcu Gözde Dogan, PR team leader for Hidromek.

Bobcat’s E16, E17z, E19 & E20z mini excavators

Stand FN.816

Bobcat is to launch an all-new generation of 1-2 tonne mini excavators, featuring significant hydraulic improvements designed to boost performance, efficiency and productivity.

After three years of development and over 20,000 hours of testing, overseen by a team of 50 engineers and designers making over 80 customer visits, the new models are built to follow in the success of the previous generation that has already retailed over 34,000 units.

The new machines incorporate more than 500 new components compared to their predecessors, with one of the most significant advancements being the implementation of high-end hydraulics. “Our engineers did something quite unique – they implemented features and hydraulics that are usually reserved for bigger machines,” says Lukas Jungbauer, communications lead at Bobcat. “They implemented a load-sensing pump together with closed-centre flow-sharing hydraulic systems.”

These technical improvements deliver practical benefits for operators in the field. “The machine is more powerful thanks to the sharing of the flow. It allows operators to run really demanding, hungry attachments while driving the machines, so you can do multiple tasks simultaneously,” says Jungbauer.

While the new generation maintains a similar external appearance to previous models, and are powered again by similar low-noise 10-11kW diesel engines, the range is designed to meet regional requirements, specifically regarding transportation weight limits.

Additional features and details of the new range will be revealed on the Bobcat stand in Munich, which will focus on improving productivity and optimizing performance, particularly when using attachments.

Bobcat will also demonstrate its TL25.60e battery electric telehandler concept designed to exceed the power and performance of its diesel counterpart while emitting zero emissions.

Bomag’s emergency brake assist safety system

Stand FS.1009

Bomag is showcasing its Emergency Brake Assist system for pivot-steered tandem rollers at Bauma following the system’s successful certification.

The system is designed to prevent collisions during operation while protecting hot asphalt surfaces from damage. “It scans the surrounding of the machine using two high-end 360-degree lidar scanners, taking into account speed, driving direction, steering angle, and several other parameters,” Florian Lange, head of product management at Bomag tells iVT.

The lidar-based environment monitoring enables the roller to accurately assess its surroundings and project its travel path based on speed and steering angle. It can identify both stationary and moving obstacles, allowing localization of objects and persons that are potentially at risk when the machine is in motion.

“If somebody is kneeling on the job site, for example, the machine recognises this very early and starts decelerating very gently to avoid the collision and protect the asphalt surface at the same time,” says Lange. The system applies different braking strategies depending on the situation, with safety always paramount.

The assist system is displayed and operated via the touchscreen fitted as standard on pivot-steered Bomag tandem rollers. It can be individually adapted to the operator’s driving style and specific site conditions and is particularly valuable when visibility is poor, such as at dusk or on night sites.

Besides the Emergency Brake Assist, Bomag will showcase several other innovations at Bauma, including the BMP 8500, a new-generation remote-controlled multipurpose compactor.

Develon’s Real X market-ready autonomy

Stand FM.714/1

Develon will make its Bauma debut (following its rebrand from Doosan Construction Equipment) with its Real X autonomous technology.

“We started eight years ago with the Concept X,” says Marc Glesius, sales manager at Develon. “Now the concept is over and we have the real product. This is why we’re calling it Real X.”

Attendees to ConExpo in Las Vegas in 2023 will remember the eye-catching cabless Concept X2 machines, but Real X sees this technology installed in traditional cabbed excavators to enable autonomous mode, remote control mode or normal joystick operation.

At Bauma it will be demonstrated as a retrofit on Develon’s existing DX225-7 excavator, with plans to expand compatibility with the introduction of Develon’s new generation of machines.

Real X uses AI enable a variety of autonomous operations including trenching, bulk earthwork, and truck loading. “It is even able to react on situations as they change,” says Glesius. For example, if Real X has been tasked to load a truck, it will be able to track wherever it is so there is no need for it to stop in the same place on each pass.

There will also be a great deal of attention around the unveiling of the very first in a new generation of vehicles for Develon – the ‘-9’ series. The OEM is keeping most details under wraps for now except to say that the first machines will be two, smart, heavy crawler excavators, which will incorporate 10 ground-breaking technologies.

Also keep an eye out for the DX140WRE, a battery electric 14-tonne wheeled excavator, which can operate for eight hours on one charge, as well as demonstrations of Develon’s Smart Around View Monitoring (SAVM) and Transparent Bucket 2.0 safety systems.

Kubota’s KX019-4 & U27-4 with electric retrofit system

Stand FN.1017/1

Kubota’s Bauma stand will showcase its innovative new electric retrofit solution which enables its popular diesel-powered KX019-4 and U27-4 excavators to be converted to electric operation in approximately one day.

The idea addresses one of the construction industry’s biggest challenges: the high cost barrier of purchasing new electric machines. “The prices of purpose-built electric machines can be two times the price of an existing excavator. This is an opportunity to convert people,” Will Pike, marketing lead for construction at Kubota, tells iVT.

The retrofit process involves removing the diesel engine, fuel lines, and fuel tank from existing machines and installing electrical systems, a battery pack, power distribution unit, operator interface, and charging components. The electric motors then run the original hydraulic pump, maintaining the excavator’s core functionality.

This modular approach allows for remarkable versatility. Customers can purchase new machines with the battery pack pre-installed or retrofit their existing equipment later, helping to future-proof equipment investments against upcoming emissions regulations, and enabling owners to cash in on the lower running costs of an electric machine.

The battery pack’s runtime aligns with typical usage patterns – often less than two hours of actual operation per day – and operators can easily top up charges throughout the workday to extend run time as needed.

The electric retrofit solution is expected to roll out throughout 2025, with initial availability in France. The UK has already received its first test machine, and the technology is being demonstrated in the field.

Sennebogen’a 6203 E telescopic crawler crane

Stand FM.712

German OEM Sennebogen, known as a specialist in cranes and material handling vehicles, is introducing its new 6203 E crane, the largest and most powerful model in its current range, with a maximum load capacity of 200 metric tons.

The vehicle, making its public debut in Munich, features a six-section pin boom that extends to 56.4 meters, with an optional hydraulically adjustable jib that can reach 78 meters.

The crane is powered by a 194kW Stage V diesel engine, compatible with HVO fuel. Its main and auxiliary winches deliver 135kN pulling force each, with rope speeds up to 115 m/min.

The telescopic crawler undercarriage offers a track width ranging from 3.5 to 6.0 meters, allowing for improved adaptability to a range of different site conditions. The crane can travel with 100% of specified load capacity and perform 360-degree slewing operations. Standard 1,000mm double grouser track shoes are included, with optional polyamide plates available to help protect sensitive work surfaces.

The crane features the Maxcab operator cabin, which tilts 20 degrees as standard and can be optionally raised to a viewing height of 5.70 meters with 30-degree tilt. A new control system, Sencon Load Control (SLC), provides real-time floor pressure display and lifting process data.

For easy transportation, the crane can be disassembled into seven units, with a transport width of 3 meters without crawler tracks. The machine is designed for self-assembly from a low loader. Primary applications include heavy precast concrete assembly, bridge and infrastructure construction, and auxiliary support for wind turbine construction.

