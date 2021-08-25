Trackunit to demo extended connected device ecosystem in Vegas

Trackunit, a leading innovator in construction industry telematics, is attending ARA Las Vegas this October 2021 to demonstrate its mixed fleet connectivity capabilities with the Kin and Raw devices supported by its SaaS (Software as a Service) IoT network and applications platform. The solution puts equipment monitoring and tracking in the hands of customers via the platform, benefitting the user through sophisticated data management and insights into their fleet.

Trackunit provides construction industry customers the capability to tap into the extensive Raw network to track non-powered equipment fitted with Kin devices, from anywhere in the world and not just on site. This extends the tracking distance of non-powered equipment using Raw’s mobile network.

The company is a founding member of the construction industry’s Eliminate Downtime Committee, which continues to drive awareness and change through technology’s transformative effect across the supply chain. Trackunit has entered a new phase of providing industry support through the launch of the ‘Blueprint for Data Sharing’.

This collection of insights from global hackathons and thought leaders across the industry will help to facilitate new dialogue between the diverse stakeholders within the industry, generating collaborative activity and shared data resources to drive greater efficiencies and new business models to create a more productivity focussed construction industry.