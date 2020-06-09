TE Connectivity expands Leavyseal product line

As electrical systems advance in vehicles within the transportation, construction, mining, marine and agricultural industries, so does the need to protect those systems from harsh environments such as vibration, moisture, salt, dust and dirt. To address this growing demand, TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has expanded its Leavyseal product line. Leavyseal connectors are TE’s sealed high pin count solution, offering an extremely wide portfolio of connectors and accessories designed to withstand harsh environments and help vehicles operate safer, cleaner and smarter.

The connectors offer a secure solution with flexible usage and ease of assembly. Variants made of flame-retardant UL 94 V-0 material, an integrated secondary locking feature to secure contact alignment, a high temperature range of -40 to 140 degrees C and a high level of IP protection (IP67, IP69K with cover) make Leavyseal suited for harsh environment applications.

Leavyseal connectors feature a popular lever lock system for strong, sealed mating and in-line, flange or PCB mount options as well as arrangements from 15 to 120 positions and mixed terminal sizes in one housing. The Leavyseal lever design and four colour codes with mechanical keying allows for flexible usage and provides proper mating and ease of assembly.

“Meeting the changing needs of our customers continues to be a priority for us at TE Connectivity,” said Philipp von Wedelstaedt, product manager, industrial and commercial transportation, TE Connectivity. “With the expansion of our Leavyseal product line, we are able to meet customer demands and provide them with a wide portfolio of durable, flexible and secure connector and accessory solutions across an array of industries.”

Leavyseal accessories, including backshells, adapters, and interface protection covers have also been expanded to meet the growing industry needs.

