Smart construction site experiment underway in Moscow

The Moscow authorities have launched the practical stage of an experiment aimed at creating a smart construction site as a component of a smart city.

The site involves the use of various modern information technologies to automate on-site processes, while also reducing construction time and identifying and preventing emergencies and accidents at an early stage.

Eduard Lysenko, minister of the government of Moscow and head of the city’s department of information technology, stresses that the introduction of smart solutions in the city’s building sites will take the construction industry to a fundamentally new level. Employee supervision systems, digital passports for builders, video surveillance systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, digital control of the disposal of construction and demolition waste – all these and many other things, according to Lysenko, are integral parts of the smart building site.

Mr Lysenko added that aerial photography using drones enables rapid acquisition of large volumes of data and high quality of information.

New technology for digital duplication of the operational activities of employees currently testing at one of the construction sites in the Metrogorodok district. Implementation of the technology is expected to increase labor productivity by monitoring the compliance of operations performed with current job tasks, monitoring the builders’ ratio of active to idle time and help prevent accidents at work and reduce potential safety and occupational health risks.

The pilot project will be completed in the second quarter of 2021. All these data will be aggregated in the digital passport of the capital construction project.