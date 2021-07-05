OEM joint venture DataConnect now available globally

DataConnect, the global initiative to enable viewing mixed-brand fleets in a single web portal, is now fully live with an expanded line of six major digital platforms and available to farm operations around the world.

Case IH, STEYR and New Holland now join John Deere, CLAAS and the European farm management platform 365FarmNet, which launched the feature late last autumn.

Any farm operation using self-propelled forage harvesters, combines or tractors from any of the participating brands now can view all its data in one participating platform. Previously, viewing such information required managing an additional portal for each brand involved.

With this new approach, customers can view five different machinery data parameters from their machinery fleet:

• current machine location

• historical machine position

• fuel tank level

• status of the machine in the field

• machine speed

Any farm operator/owner who wants to use this option simply needs to provide themselves with permission to view all equipment in the platform that is most convenient for them. Once connected, other manufacturers’ machines appear automatically in that portal. The vehicles are even displayed with icons in the respective brand colours.

DataConnect works without any additional hardware and software components and ensures secure data handling. The solution will apply to hundreds of thousands of already connected machines.

The addition of CNH Industrial companies means that users of AFS Connect, the telematics platform of Case IH, MyPLM Connect for New Holland and S-Tech for STEYR will now have the option for cloud-to-cloud data exchange with the John Deere Operations Center, CLAAS TELEMATICS and 365FarmNet portals.