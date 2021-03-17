New connectivity solution for tractors and forage harvesters

John Deere Machine Sync enables machines to exchange data on the move and allows combine operators to guide a tractor and trailer alongside the harvester. This unique system is now also available for forage harvesters and tractors to take control during other crop unloading operations.

Machine Sync was introduced in 2012 and John Deere remains the only supplier of an integrated system. The technology is especially useful during night-time operations and long working days.

The global navigation satellite system (GNNS) based synchronisation allows combines to automatically control the speed and travel direction of tractors and trailers relative to the combine. Machine Sync therefore makes harvesting safer and reduces stress for the operators. It also eliminates waste during unloading and avoids damage to both machines and crops, even at higher driving speeds.

The technology is not just applicable to combine harvesters but also to all harvesting processes where crops are continuously loaded into trailers. As a result, John Deere is now offering Machine Sync for use on self-propelled forage harvesters and tractors.

In particular, customers working with trailed elevator machinery harvesting potatoes, carrots and vegetables will benefit from this advanced technology. The system also delivers significant assistance and productivity gains to vegetable growers during planting applications.

For operation, Machine Sync requires JDLink telematics, a StarFire satellite receiver and a Gen4 Premium display with automation activation. Most customers would select all these components ex-factory when ordering a new tractor and/or self-propelled machine, although retrofitting is also possible.