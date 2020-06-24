Liebherr expands digital portfolio with Remote Service app

Liebherr has expanded its digital product portfolio for crawler cranes, deep foundation equipment and maritime cranes with the development of a Remote Service tool.

The app improves assistance through visual information and leads to faster and easier troubleshooting. As part of an extended test phase, all customers will have free access to the new app until the end of 2020.

Audio and video calls, a chat function, screen sharing, image and document exchange, as well as whiteboarding functions are some of the features that have been integrated in the tool. These enable real-time, fast and effective customer support from Liebherr experts worldwide.

Throughout the last 12 months, Liebherr has tested the tool in remote locations and challenging situations in order to meet and adapt to customer requirements. During this phase, a lot of experience has been gained and a high level of positive feedback has been received.

External factors such as the current pandemic have proven how indispensable the Remote Service tool can be. In April this year, Liebherr’s major customer Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Pvt. Ltd. required immediate assistance for one of their Liebherr machines; however attendance on site was not permissible. Using Remote Service the Liebherr engineers instructed the Adani staff how to remove the defect pump, inspected the condition of the gearbox remotely, and then guided the site staff through the installation of the new pump.

Manguesh Sangodkar, head of engineering at Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Pvt. Ltd. wrote in appreciation of the new tool, “The way you plan the job through Remote Service, communicate and execute with your highly professional and technically efficient engineering team is great. In light of your impeccable services, we would like to continue our association with you for the years to come.”

Due to the current pandemic situation worldwide, Liebherr has decided to accelerate the market launch of Remote Service in terms of an extended test phase. This means all Liebherr customers now have the opportunity to use the Remote Service App free of charge until the end of 2020. A laptop, tablet or smartphone and an internet connection are all that are needed.