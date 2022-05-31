Latest iVT Design Challenge reflects ‘world in crisis’

iVT’s annual Design Challenge was conceived as a way for designers to showcase their ideas through the design of futuristic vehicles. However global events mean that the latest challenge turns its attention to the very real problems the planet is facing.

“Our publication reflects the world at large, and the annual Design Challenge is no different,” said iVT editor, Tom Stone. “The planet is clearly battling on more than one front, but the major side-effect is food shortages and food uncertainty. Our challenge for this year speaks to the heart of this problem. Perhaps one of the submissions will include something that could, in time, genuinely help optimise soil health and food growth.”