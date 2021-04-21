Red Dot award for Wacker excavator

When developing products, Wacker Neuson has always placed great importance on the design language of its construction machines and equipment. Now the company’s Zero Tail excavator EZ50 has landed the distinguished Red Dot Award for product design.

The Red Dot distinction has established itself as an internationally renowned and proven seal of quality, looking back on over 60 years of tradition. Today, the Red Dot Award is, with more than 18,000 annual submissions by designers, businesses and organizations from over 70 nations, one of the largest and most renowned design competitions worldwide.

“Wacker Neuson is known for its characteristic design language,” says Stefan Bogner, spokesperson for management of Wacker Neuson Linz GmbH, the centre of expertise for excavators and dumpers at Wacker Neuson. “To have impressed the jury for the Red Dot Award with the compelling design of the excavator EZ50 makes us even happier.”

The five-metric ton excavator EZ50 is a powerful machine without rear projection: the rear of the upper structure does not protrude over the tracks. This way, safe working is possible – without the risk of damaging the machine or, for example, house walls when swiveling. Especially in matters of safety, design aspects play an important role: the large windows and an intelligent configuration of the components in the cabin, in connection with a quick-falling enclosure concept, allow an ideal all-round visibility.

A red LED light strip in the rear, the Active Working Signal (AWS), provides even more safety on the construction site. It shows that the excavator is ready for operation, sending a signal to all persons in the machine’s surroundings. The compactly constructed cabin has ideally placed stowage compartments that are easy to reach. The exterior trim can be opened wide without tools and guarantees easy maintenance access – which is important for efficiency in daily routine checks. All in all, the machine has a sturdy, and at the same time, highly dynamic effect. The language of form is linear, modern and timeless. The excavator was given a sophisticated, concentrated and self-confident appearance.

“For us, the principle form follows function always applies first. Besides, an emotional language of form, an intuitive operating concept and aspects of safety play an important part in product design,” explains Gerald Krenn, head of corporate industrial design of the Wacker Neuson Group. “In combining all these demands, we have succeeded once more with our new excavator EZ50.”

The excavator impressed the jury, which consists of about 50 international experts and which, amongst others, evaluates products by degree of innovation, ergonomics, functionality, durability, formal quality and environmental compatibility.