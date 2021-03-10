Plantworx 2022 pushed back due to Hillhead clash

The Construction Equipment Association (CEA) has announced that the Plantworx 2022 exhibition will not now take place as planned in light of the unexpected second postponement of the Hillhead exhibition to next year.

“What we have learnt from the pandemic challenge is to be flexible with our plans for physical and other events, says CEA’s chief executive, Rob Oliver. “We have an excellent relationship with the East of England Arena and Events Centre, our Plantworx home in Peterborough – and will be announcing some new initiatives with them and others in the coming weeks.”

The ownes of the Plantworx is set to announce plans for Plantworx events from the latter part of 2021 through to 2023. The team behind the event remain committed to providing a meeting place for construction industry professionals and suppliers, including the 150 strong CEA membership.

“We know that companies are anxious to get back to face-to-face networking, but not at the expense of their safety,” says Oliver. “Our new programme will aim to be attuned to the requirements of our Plantworx community in showcasing the best products and technology now available. We still believe there is a terrific future for bringing business people together to do business.”

The 4th edition of Plantworx in 2019 attracted both a record number of exhibiting companies 450 and visitors.