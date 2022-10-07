New award for Haulotte compact scissor lifts range

Haulotte was among the winners of this year’s Movicarga Awards, held on September 29th in Madrid. The compact range outscored MEWPs from other manufacturers to first place on the podium.

The five new rugged models of the compact range have been redesigned to ensure a maximum utilisation rate, increased safety and simplified maintenance. They integrate the group’s high quality standards and meet all the requirements for working at heights from 8 to 14 meters (20 to 39 feet) on all types of stabilised ground. Full height travel is possible for maximum productivity.

The scissor lifts are equipped with Haulotte Activ’Energy Management, Haulotte Activ’Screen and secondary guarding system using LIDAR technology.