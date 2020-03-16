Manitowoc uses ConExpo to launch new all-terrain crane

Manitowoc presented two Grove all-terrain cranes at last week’s ConExpo, one of which was a “virtual launch”, a first for Manitowoc.

The new 450 USt (400t) capacity GMK6400-1 is the landmark crane launching virtually, while the 300 USt (250t) capacity GMK5250XL-1, which launched at bauma 2019 last year, joins the company’s on-stand line up.

Andreas Cremer, vice president of product management for all-terrain cranes at Manitowoc, said ConExpo is an opportunity to showcase new technology and industry-leading reliability.

“We wanted to use ConExpo to highlight the increased reliability of our Grove AT cranes,” he said. “Our ongoing investment in lean manufacturing under The Manitowoc Way operating system is delivering improved quality and reliability, which is better for our cranes and better for our customers. We have invested a lot of engineering hours into making our cranes more durable, and through the work of our Product Verification Centres, we have partnered with our suppliers to improve the reliability of the components in all of our Grove cranes.”

Grove GMK6400-1

Stepping inside the dedicated VR booth on the Manitowoc stand, visitors got an interactive and unparalleled look at the new GMK6400-1. Using VR technology enables the smallest details on the crane to be brought to life in vivid detail and lets the user view the machine from multiple angles in quick succession, giving a better overall impression of the unit.

The GMK6400-1 sets new standards in the increasingly competitive 450 USt (400t) – 500 USt (450t) class, outperforming the competition in every category. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the GMK6400, but includes additional reach, enabling it to take on jobs that usually require a seven-axle (or even eight-axle) crane. This delivers a clear competitive advantage and ensures an accelerated return on investment for customers.

“We have upgraded this crane to use all of the latest technological advances, including our Crane Control System (CCS) and MAXbase variable outrigger system, which increases capacities on the main boom,” Cremer said. “On top of that, it’s easy and fast setup enables it to handle more work in a day. We’re excited to have the crane as our first-ever virtual launch, and through VR technology, visitors can get a true feel for what this new machine can do. We hope they see the simplicity of such a powerful machine when it comes to set up and rigging, which can be experienced step-by-step during the show without needing to be at a job site.”

The capacity-enhancing MegaWingLift attachment is available as an option for the GMK6400-1 and the self-rigging addition can be ready in less than 20 minutes, without the need for an assist crane. This attachment increases lifting capacities up to 70% and makes the crane well-suited to applications such as bridge construction, wind farm work or tower crane assembly, while the crane is also likely to prove popular in general construction or on petrochemical or industrial plants.

The GMK6400-1 has a maximum capacity of 450 USt (400 t) and a main boom of 197 ft (60 m). When fitted with its full complement of jib, it can achieve a maximum tip height of 448 ft (136 m). Despite its class-leading performance the GMK6400-1 boasts a compact overall package, with a length of 57.5 ft (17.5 m) and boom overhang of 5.9 ft (1.8 m). It also has the MAXbase outrigger option, for better flexibility in on-site positioning.

As with the GMK6400, the new unit has a single engine, although the hydraulic system is improved. With Linde hydraulics in the superstructure there is a higher oil flow, which in turn delivers higher operating speeds. The new engine conforms to the latest requirements for both Tier 4 Emissions Standards and Euromot 5. Movement both on and off the road is seamless, thanks to the best-in-class driveline that includes the Megatrak suspension system and the Megadrive hydrostatic drive for on-site positioning.

Unlike the GMK6400, the GMK6400-1 is fitted with Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS), including boom configurator mode, while operators will enjoy the latest GMK carrier cabin with its larger space and better visibility.

Also on stand: Grove GMK5250XL-1

Visitors can also get an up-close look at the GMK5250XL-1, which is appearing in North America for the first time. With a 257.5 ft (78.5 m) boom, the 300 USt (250 t) crane sets a new benchmark in the five-axle class, with the longest main boom of any crane in this category.

“The GMK5250XL-1 is an evolution of our GMK5250L, and we’ve added almost 28 ft (8.5 m) of boom for more reach so it can take on more jobs, including many that would have previously required a six-axle crane,” Cremer said.